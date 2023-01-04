Brazil's Petrobras CEO departs; Risttershaussen named interim CEO

Companies Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras Follow















SAO PAULO, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras (PETR4.SA) said on Wednesday its board of directors had approved the early departure of chief executive officer Caio Paes de Andrade, which will take effect immediately, and will also resign from the board.

Reuters had first reported on Tuesday, citing sources, that Andrade had informed the board of directors of his resignation, ahead of the end of his term in April.

Petrobras' production head, Joao Henrique Rittershaussen, has been named the firm's interim CEO, it said in a securities filing.

Reporting by Gabriel Araujo, Editing by Louise Heavens and Isabel Woodford











