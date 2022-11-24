Brazil's Petrobras CEO to meet with govt's transition team















RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 24 (Reuters) - A first meeting of the government's transition team with state-run oil company Petrobras' (PETR4.SA) Chief Executive Caio Paes de Andrade is scheduled for Monday and will take place online, the company said on Thursday.

Reuters had previously reported the planned meeting, citing two sources with knowledge of the matter.

Andrade, who is undergoing cancer treatment, is expected to have a second meeting with the transition team of President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in December.

The plan is that the second meeting will be face-to-face, according to the sources.

Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; editing by Jonathan Oatis











