Brazil's Petrobras changes supervision structure for fuel pricing

A general view of the tanks of Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company following the announcement of updated fuel prices at at the Brazilian oil company Petrobras in Brasilia, Brazil June 17, 2022. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 27 (Reuters) - Brazil's Petrobras (PETR4.SA) has given the company's board a formal supervisory role over fuel pricing decisions, it said on Wednesday, a sensitive matter given that fuel prices have become a major election-year issue in Latin America's top economy.

In a securities filing, Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the state-run oil company is formally known, said its board had approved a new set of guidelines, under which the executives will meet quarterly with members of the board and the company's fiscal committee to discuss how it is setting fuel rates.

Crucially for investors, the company will not change its official policy of pegging domestic fuel prices to international rates, and the power to set fuel prices remains with executives, Petrobras said. In the filing, Petrobras characterized the new guidelines as a formalization of current practice.

Nevertheless, the market and politicians are sure to scrutinise the language of the new guidelines given the Brazilian government's history of forcing Petrobras to push down pump prices. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has also repeatedly criticized the company as too profitable. read more

Brazil-listed preferred shares in Petrobras, which had been halted in the lead up to the securities filing, popped 0.7% after trade recommenced, before ceding most of those gains. Petrobras shares were flat in afternoon trade, underperforming the nation's benchmark Bovespa equities index, which was up 0.7% (.BVSP).

Bolsonaro's government has cut rates at the pump by passing legislation decreasing fuel taxes. That was reflected in short-term inflation figures, with consumer prices rising 0.13% in the month through mid-July, less than expected. read more

