Brazil's Petrobras to cut gasoline prices for first time in 2022

A general view of the tanks of Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company following the announcement of updated fuel prices at at the Brazilian oil company Petrobras in Brasilia, Brazil June 17, 2022. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

SAO PAULO, July 19 (Reuters) - Brazil's Petrobras will reduce gasoline prices at its refineries by about 5% on Wednesday, the state-run oil company said in a statement, its first price cut since late 2021.

The move comes as federal lawmakers and President Jair Bolsonaro continue to put intense pressure on the company's leadership to bring down prices at the pump ahead of an October election.

The government has already provided some relief to consumers by effectively capping state fuel taxes and subsidizing truckers, a key constituency for Bolsonaro, who is currently trailing leftist former President Luiz Inacio Lula in the polls.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA (PETR4.SA), as the company is formally known, said that average prices will drop to 3.86 reais ($0.714) per liter from 4.06 reais. It characterized the move as consistent with its official policy of pegging domestic fuel rates to international prices, with some room for variation during periods of unusual volatility.

"This reduction follows international benchmark prices, which have stabilized at a lower level for gasoline, and is in line with Petrobras' pricing policies," the company said.

The market appeared to shrug off the move, with Brazil-listed preferred shares in the company up 0.9% in afternoon trade, slightly outperforming the nation's benchmark Bovespa equities index (.BVSP).

The move comes after three consecutive price hikes this year, including one of roughly 20% in mid-March, and takes the average prices back to levels last seen in June.

($1 = 5.41 reais)

Reporting by Gabriel Araujo in Sao Paulo and Gram Slattery in Rio de Janeiro; Editing by Mark Porter

