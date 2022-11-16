Brazil's Petrobras to cut LPG prices by 5.3%

Companies Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras Follow















Nov 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian oil company Petrobras (PETR4.SA) said on Wednesday it will cut liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices for distributors by 5.3% starting Thursday.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, in a statement said it would lower its LPG price to 3.58 reais per kg from a previous price of 3.78 reais per kg.

Reporting by Carolina Pulice and Peter Frontini; editing by Jonathan Oatis











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.