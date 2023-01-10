Brazil's Petrobras to cut natural gas prices by 11.1%
SAO PAULO, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras (PETR4.SA) will cut natural gas prices by an average 11.1% starting Feb. 1, it said on Tuesday on its website.
Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, updates natural gas prices on a quarterly basis, pegging them to international oil prices and foreign exchange rates.
Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan
