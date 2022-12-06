Brazil's Petrobras cuts diesel, gasoline prices
SAO PAULO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras (PETR4.SA) said on Tuesday it will lower diesel and gasoline prices at its refineries starting Wednesday.
Average diesel prices will be cut by to 4.49 reais ($0.8578) per liter from 4.89 reais, while gasoline prices are going down to 3.08 reais/liter from 3.28 reais, according to a statement.
($1 = 5.2346 reais)
Reporting by Marta Nogueira and Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan
