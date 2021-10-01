Brazil's Petrobras ends talks to sell Refap refinery in divestiture plan

The logo of Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company is seen at its headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 16, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

SAO PAULO, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Brazil's Petrobras (PETR4.SA) said on Friday it had halted talks with Brazilian conglomerate Ultrapar (UGPA3.SA) on the sale of the state-run oil company's Refap refinery, part of its program to sell eight plants.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, said it would relaunch the process of selling Refap in the future but did not provide a date.

"Despite the efforts made by both companies in this process, certain critical conditions were not met for an agreement," Petrobras said in a securities filing, adding there would be no penalties for either party.

Credit Suisse analysts said the ending of the process was negative for Petrobras, as failing to divest refineries increased the downstream pricing risk.

"(It is) marginally negative for Ultrapar as it loses that potential catalyst in the case, but also reduces risk," Credit Suisse added in a research note.

Petrobras had announced in January that Ultrapar was leading the talks to acquire the asset, but three people close to the deal told Reuters at the time that the state-run firm was trying to push the conglomerate to boost its offer. read more

Located in the southern state of Rio Grande do Sul, Refap has a capacity to process about 200,000 barrels per day.

BROADER PROGRAM

Petrobras put up eight refineries for sale as part of a broader program of divestitures, with two sold so far.

Previously to Refap, it had already halted the sale of the Repar refinery, saying offers were too low, and said it had found no interested buyers for its Rnest refinery. read more

The company said negotiations for the sale of three others - Regap, Lubnor and SIX - were continuing.

It previously sold the Rlam refinery to Mubadala Capital and the Reman refinery to Ream Participacoes.

