Brazil's Petrobras expects to sell TBG pipeline unit in 2022

The facade of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. (Petrobas) headquarters is pictured in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes/File Photo

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA (PETR4.SA) expects to sign a deal to sell its TBG natural gas pipeline unit next year, Chief Strategy Officer Rafael Chaves said during a presentation to a Rio de Janeiro industry group on Monday.

In August, Reuters reported U.S. private equity firm EIG Global Energy Partners made a binding offer worth several hundred million dollars for the asset. read more

Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Writing by Gram Slattery; Editing by Chris Reese

