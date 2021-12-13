Energy
Brazil's Petrobras expects to sell TBG pipeline unit in 2022
1 minute read
RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA (PETR4.SA) expects to sign a deal to sell its TBG natural gas pipeline unit next year, Chief Strategy Officer Rafael Chaves said during a presentation to a Rio de Janeiro industry group on Monday.
In August, Reuters reported U.S. private equity firm EIG Global Energy Partners made a binding offer worth several hundred million dollars for the asset. read more
Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Writing by Gram Slattery; Editing by Chris Reese
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.