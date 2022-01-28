Brazil's Petrobras has record output, sales of low-sulfur diesel

SAO PAULO, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras (PETR4.SA) said on Friday it produced a record 21.2 billion liters of S-10 diesel in 2021, up 10% from a year earlier, while sales - including imported volumes - jumped 34.7% to a record 25.8 billion liters.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, said in a statement the record levels came in line with the modernization of Brazil's vehicle fleet, noting that the low-sulfur S-10 diesel currently accounts for more than half of its total diesel sales.

Reporting by Gabriel Araujo

