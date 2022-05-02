1 minute read
Brazil's Petrobras increases jet fuel prices by about 7%
May 2 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras (PETR4.SA) increased its jet fuel prices in several cities starting on Sunday, data published on the firm's website showed.
The average hike was close to 7%, according to Brazilian airlines association Abear. Kerosene prices have climbed by about 49% this year.
The company had already increased prices for jet fuel in early April.
Petrobras did not immediately comment on the matter.
Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Peter Frontini; Editing by Tom Hogue
