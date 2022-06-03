1 minute read
Brazil's Petrobras kicks off sale of stake in UEG Araucaria
SAO PAULO, June 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras (PETR4.SA) said on Friday it started the sale process of its 18.8% stake in UEG Araucaria, a joint venture with Grupo Copel that owns a natural gas power plant in the southern Parana state.
Reporting by Carolina Pulice and Peter Frontini; Editing by David Alire Garcia and Leslie Adler
