Brazil's Petrobras loses $400 mln court case to Paragon Offshore

The facade of the headquarters of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. (PETROBRAS) is pictured in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil December 9, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes/File Photo

SAO PAULO, March 31 (Reuters) - Brazil's Petrobras (PETR4.SA) said on Thursday that a Rio de Janeiro state court has ruled against the state-run oil company in a case brought up by drilling contractor Paragon Offshore Nederland BV.

The company, formally known as Petroleo Brasileiro SA, said in a securities filing that the judicial loss was seen at 1.9 billion reais ($398 million), of which 59 million reais were already written down.

Petrobras said it will appeal the ruling.

($1 = 4.7720 reais)

Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; editing by Jason Neely

