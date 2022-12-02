Brazil's Petrobras management to meet Lula's transition team on Monday -sources

Companies Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras Follow















RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Executives at Brazilian oil firm Petrobras (PETR4.SA) are set to meet with President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's transition team next Monday, sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The firm's chief executive, Caio Paes de Andrade, is expected to attend what would be the first face-to-face meeting between members of the transition team and the management of the country's largest state-owned company.

In an online meeting last Monday, representatives of Brazil's next government asked Petrobras' executives to suspend the company's divestment plan until a new management of the company takes office.

Despite the calls, the oil giant still upheld its plan to divest up to $20 billion between 2023 and 2027 as part of its five-year business plan unveiled on Wednesday.

Petrobras did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; editing by Diane Craft











