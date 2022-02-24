Brazil's Petrobras adopts wait-and-see pricing strategy after Ukraine invasion

FILE PHOTO - The logo of state-run oil company Petrobras is seen on a tank at the Alberto Pasqualini Refinery in Canoas, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil, October 25, 2021. REUTERS/Diego Vara

RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras will continue to monitor international price swings following Russia's invasion of Ukraine before making any decisions on domestic fuel prices, the firm's logistics and trading head said on Thursday.

The company, formally Petroleo Brasileiro SA , says it aligns domestic prices with international rates, but allows prices to decouple during brief periods when it understands international volatility to be a product of short-term shocks rather than structural factors.

The market takes a keen interest in precisely how these determinations are made, as cushioning consumers from rising prices can eat into profit margins.

"The present moment, today in particular, brought a much more elevated level of volatility to the market, which we're still observing," Claudio Mastella told analysts on Thursday morning, following the company's year-end results release.

Mastella added the strengthening of the Brazilian real against the dollar in recent weeks has countered rising Brent prices, allowing the firm to keep prices level.

The company posted a record annual profit on Wednesday evening on the back of sky-high oil prices.

Brazil-listed preferred shares in the firm were down 0.3% in midday trade. That was well above the nation's benchmark Bovespa equities index (.BVSP), but roughly in line with the other oil and gas producers on the index.

Reporting by Gram Slattery and Marta Nogueira Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.