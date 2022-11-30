Brazil's Petrobras next CEO may review business plan -transition team member

Companies Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras Follow















Nov 30 (Reuters) - The next chief executive and board of directors of Brazil's state-run oil Petrobras (PETR4.SA) will analyze the firm's strategic plan when they take over and may change it if they disagree with it, said Mauricio Tolmasquim, a member of the government-elected's transition team on Wednesday.

Petrobras will unveil its updated business plan for the 2023-2027 period later on Wednesday.

Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Writing by Peter Frontini











