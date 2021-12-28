Brazil's Petrobras partners with Vibra Energia to test new renewable diesel

The Petrobras logo is seen in front of the company's headquarters in Sao Paulo April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

SAO PAULO, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras has partnered with fuel distributor Vibra Energia SA (VBBR3.SA) to test its new renewable diesel made partly from edible oils, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA (PETR4.SA), as the company is formally known, said the fuel will be tested starting next month by fleet owner Auto Viacao Redentor on three bus lines running in the southern city of Curitiba for the next six months.

The company will provide 120,000 liters of renewable diesel produced at its Repar refinery during that period.

Petrobras' refining director, Rodrigo Costa, told Reuters earlier this month that it was about to start testing the so-called R5 diesel with customers, but did not provide details on the partners at the time. read more

The R5 diesel contains 95% of fossil fuel and 5% of renewable diesel based on co-processed products such as soyoil.

Under the scheme, Vibra will be responsible for blending 10% of biodiesel to the diesel R5 as mandated by Brazilian law, Petrobras said, noting that the final product delivered to clients will therefore have 15% of renewable content.

Reporting by Roberto Samora in Sao Paulo Writing by Gabriel Araujo Editing by Matthew Lewis

