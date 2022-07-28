Brazil's Petrobras opens dividend gusher in pre-election win for Bolsonaro

A general view of tanks of Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company following the announcement of updated fuel prices at Petrobras in Brasilia, Brazil June 17, 2022. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 28 (Reuters) - Petrobras (PETR4.SA) has approved a record dividend payout of 87.8 billion reais ($17 billion), Brazil's state-run oil company said on Thursday, a move that will boost the government's coffers heading into a tense election.

In a securities filing, Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the firm is formally known, said its board approved a dividend payout of 6.732 reais per ordinary and preferential share. A first installment of 3.366 reais will be paid on Aug. 1 and the remainder is scheduled to be paid on Sept. 20, the company said.

The move comes shortly after the Brazilian government, which is by far Petrobras' largest shareholder, sent a letter to the company and other state-run enterprises asking them to increase dividends to finance extra federal spending.

The government's opponents have alleged President Jair Bolsonaro is trying to boost his re-election chances by ramming through a number of short-term spending measures. He is currently down against leftist former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva by almost 20 percentage points in some polls, but other surveys indicate the race is much closer. read more

Both payments will be made before the first round vote, scheduled for Oct. 2.

On Thursday, Deputy Treasury Secretary Paulo Valle said that Petrobras has responded to the government's requests by saying it would not make "additional" payments and that it would stick to its current dividend policy.

That dividend policy, however, allows for hefty extraordinary dividend payments under certain situations, such as the one announced Thursday.

Brazil-listed preferred shares popped over 2% on the news, and were trading up 3.3% in late afternoon trade. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa equities index (.BVSP) climbed 1.1%.

($1 = 5.17 reais)

Gram Slattery in Rio de Janeiro and Peter Frontini in Sao Paulo Editing by Chris Reese and Marguerita Choy

