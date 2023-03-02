Brazil's Petrobras seeks to trim massive payouts as profit beats forecasts

Summary

SAO PAULO, March 1 (Reuters) - Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras (PETR4.SA) on Wednesday posted a better-than-expected 38% surge in fourth-quarter earnings but proposed to trim its usually robust dividend, under pressure from the new leftist government.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the firm is formally known, said it would pay a dividend of 2.745 reais per share, totaling 35.8 billion reais ($6.9 billion), the first payout under new Chief Executive Jean Paul Prates, largely in line with the company's shareholder remuneration policy.

However, its board of directors approved a proposal to shareholders to retain 0.49 real per share of the fourth quarter dividend, roughly 6.5 billion reais, to create a cash reserve for the company.

The firm did not say what the funds would be used for.

Petrobras' payouts, which reached a total of 215.8 billion reais for 2022, have made the oil giant a cash cow for its investors, including the Brazilian government, which owns a controlling stake in the company.

However, since leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva won the election last October, members of his Workers Party have criticized the company's policy of paying out large amounts, arguing for bigger investments instead.

In the previous two quarters, Petrobras distributed more to shareholders than any other Western oil producer.

The payout plan came as the oil giant reported net profit of 43.34 billion reais, beating an average estimate of 37.61 billion reais from analysts polled by Refinitiv.

BRENT DECLINE BITES

Revenue jumped 18% from a year earlier to 158.58 billion reais, boosting adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) by 16% to 73.09 billion reais.

The earnings result missed analysts' estimate of 77.74 billion reais and marked a 20% decline from the previous quarter, which the company blamed on lower Brent prices and smaller margins from oil derivatives.

In the fourth quarter Brent crude averaged $88.71 a barrel, up from $79.73 recorded a year earlier, but below the average of $100.85 in the previous quarter.

Earlier on Wednesday, the firm said the federal government has asked it to halt asset sales processes for 90 days amid a national energy policy reevaluation.

Under former President Jair Bolsonaro, Petrobras has streamlined its operations to focus on more profitable deep water assets, mainly in the oil formation known as pre-salt on Brazil's southwest coast.

The fourth quarter of 2022 marked the last under this strategy, as the government of leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva seeks more investment in refineries and renewable energy.

($1 = 5.1794 reais)

