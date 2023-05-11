Brazil's Petrobras to pay nearly $5 billion in dividends

Companies Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras Follow















SAO PAULO, May 11 (Reuters) - Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras (PETR4.SA) said on Thursday it will pay dividends of 1.893577 reais per share, totaling 24.7 billion reais ($4.94 billion).

The company will pay a first installment to shareholders on August 18, while the second will be paid on September 20.

($1 = 5.0033 reais)

Reporting by Carolina Pulice and Peter Frontini; Editing by David Alire Garcia











