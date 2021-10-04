Skip to main content

Energy

Brazil's Petrobras pays $853.2 mln fines to DOJ, SEC in corruption probe

The logo of Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company is seen at its headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 16, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

SAO PAULO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Brazil state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA (PETR4.SA) said on Monday it has paid $853.2 million to the U.S. Department of Justice and Securities Exchange Commission as part of an agreement with U.S. authorities in 2018.

The payment ends the DOJ's monitoring of the company after a corruption probe that began with the Car Wash investigation.

Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; editing by Jason Neely

