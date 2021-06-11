Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Energy

Brazil's Petrobras plans to sell $2.25 bln remaining stake in BR Distribuidora

1 minute read

Brazilian state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA (PETR4.SA) has informed fuel distributor BR Distribuidora that it plans to sell its remaining 37.5% stake in the firm in a follow-on public offering, Petrobras said on Friday in a filing.

At Friday closing prices, the full Petrobras stake is worth 11.5 billion reais ($2.25 billion).

"This operation is in line with the optimization of the portfolio and the improvement of the company's capital allocation, aiming at generating value for its shareholders," Petrobras said.

BR Distribuidora SA (PETR4.SA) is Brazil's leading fuel distribution company and was privatized almost two years ago through a share offering.

($1 = 5.1165 reais)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Energy

Energy · 10:48 PM UTCEXCLUSIVE Biden considers giving refiners relief from U.S. biofuel laws, sources say

President Joe Biden's administration, under pressure from labor unions and U.S. senators including from his home state of Delaware, is considering ways to provide relief to U.S. oil refiners from biofuel blending mandates, three sources familiar with the matter said.

EnergyEXCLUSIVE Exxon losing veteran oil traders recruited during past expansion -sources
EnergyPetrobras to start return from home office in July-August
EnergyOPEC+ complies with 115% of agreed oil curbs in May - source
EnergyCalifornia tells public to prepare for heatwave; power prices soar