Brazil's Petrobras to postpone price hike until after tax cut vote -sources
RIO DE JANEIRO, June 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras (PETR4.SA) will avoid raising fuel prices until after Congress finishes debating further tax cuts, two sources close to the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Peter Frontini; Editing by Leslie Adler
