Brazil's Petrobras posts 14% profit dip, but beats expectations

SAO PAULO, May 11 (Reuters) - Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras (PETR4.SA) reported a 14.4% decline in first-quarter net profit, hit by lower oil prices, the firm said in a statement on Wednesday, a result that nevertheless landed ahead of analysts' expectations.

Petrobras reported net profit of 38.16 billion reais ($7.63 billion) during the January to March, while analysts polled by Refinitiv had estimated 31.96 billion reais.

($1 = 5.0033 reais)

Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Sarah Morland











