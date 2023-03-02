Brazil's Petrobras posts Q4 profit up 38%

Companies Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras Follow















SAO PAULO, March 1 (Reuters) - Brazil's state-run oil firm Petrobras (PETR4.SA) on Wednesday posted a better-than-expected 37.6% surge in fourth-quarter profit, helped by higher oil prices over the period.

Petrobras reported net profit of 43.34 billion reais, surpassing the 37.61 billion reais estimated by analysts polled by Refinitiv.

Reporting by Peter Frontini and Roberto Samora; Editing by Sarah Morland











