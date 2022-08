Brazil's Petrobras puts potassium mining rights up for sale

The logo of Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company is seen on a tank in at Petrobras Paulinia refinery in Paulinia, Brazil July 1, 2017. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

SAO PAULO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Brazil's Petrobras (PETR4.SA) said on Thursday it has begun the "teaser" seeking bidders for a planned auction of its potassium mining rights in the Amazon basin.

The asset is composed of eight mining concessions, four mining requests already granted and 22 requests for research which are still pending authorization.

