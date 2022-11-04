Brazil's Petrobras raises jet fuel prices by 7.3%, says airlines association

Companies Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras Follow















Nov 4 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras (PETR4.SA) increased jet fuel prices by around 7.3% in several locations from Nov. 1, according to Brazilian airlines association Abear.

Data published on the firm's website confirmed the price hike. Abear said that jet fuel prices had risen by 59% since the start of the year.

Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Editing by Kirsten Donovan











