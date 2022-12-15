Brazil's Petrobras reaches deal with regulator on govt stake in oilfield

Companies Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras Follow















SAO PAULO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras (PETR4.SA) has reached a deal with oil regulator ANP to pay 780 million reais ($146.38 million) regarding the government's stake in its Jubarte oilfield, ANP said on Thursday.

The deal will now be put up for public consultation and may end a legal battle between the two parties.

($1 = 5.3287 reais)

