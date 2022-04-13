Brazil's Petrobras receives $1.12 billion in Atapu compensation from Shell

The logo of Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company is seen on a tank in at Petrobras Paulinia refinery in Paulinia, Brazil July 1, 2017. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

April 13 (Reuters) - Brazil's Petrobras (PETR4.SA) said on Wednesday it received 5.26 billion reais ($1.12 billion) from Shell (SHEL.L) regarding the compensation on the latter's 25% stake in the Atapu oil block.

Atapu is part of a sharing agreement between Petrobras and other oil giants signed after the companies acquired stakes in the oilfields in an auction late in 2021.

($1 = 4.6899 reais)

Reporting by Carolina Pulice and Peter Frontini; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

