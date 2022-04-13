1 minute read
Brazil's Petrobras receives $1.12 billion in Atapu compensation from Shell
April 13 (Reuters) - Brazil's Petrobras (PETR4.SA) said on Wednesday it received 5.26 billion reais ($1.12 billion) from Shell (SHEL.L) regarding the compensation on the latter's 25% stake in the Atapu oil block.
Atapu is part of a sharing agreement between Petrobras and other oil giants signed after the companies acquired stakes in the oilfields in an auction late in 2021.
($1 = 4.6899 reais)
