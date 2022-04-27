1 minute read
Brazil's Petrobras receives $940 mln compensation payment from TotalEnergies for Atapu oilfield
April 26 (Reuters) - Brazil state-run oil company Petrobras (PETR4.SA) said on Tuesday it received a 4.7 billion reais ($940.24 million) compensation payment from TotalEnergies EP Brasil Ltda for Atapu oilfield.
In a securities filing, the company said the payment was for a 22.5% stake in a consortium made between the company, Shell Brasil Petroleo Ltda (25%) and TotalEnergies(TOTFEC.UL).
($1 = 4.9987 reais)
Reporting by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Sandra Maler
