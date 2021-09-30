Energy
Brazil's Petrobras receives binding offers for Albacora fields over $4 bln
Sept 30 (Reuters) - Brazil's state-run oil firm Petrobras (PETR4.SA) said on Thursday that it had received binding offers for Albacora and Albacora Leste oil fields from two consortiums, one led by Petro Rio SA (PRIO3.SA) and another led by EIG Global Energy partners.
Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, said in a securities filing that the possible total value of the offers is over $4 billion. The company did not make clear if the two consortiums bid for the areas separately or together.
