Skip to main content

Energy

Brazil's Petrobras receives binding offers for Albacora fields over $4 bln

By
1 minute read

The logo of the Brazilian oil company Petrobras is pictured at a gas station in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, February 22, 2021. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Brazil's state-run oil firm Petrobras (PETR4.SA) said on Thursday that it had received binding offers for Albacora and Albacora Leste oil fields from two consortiums, one led by Petro Rio SA (PRIO3.SA) and another led by EIG Global Energy partners.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, said in a securities filing that the possible total value of the offers is over $4 billion. The company did not make clear if the two consortiums bid for the areas separately or together.

Reporting by Marta Nogueira and Jake Spring; editing by Diane Craft

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Energy

Energy · 5:26 PM UTC

OPEC+ considers options for releasing more oil to the market -sources

OPEC+ is considering going beyond its existing deal to boost production by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) when it meets next week, sources said, against a backdrop of oil near a three-year high and pressure from consumers for more supply.

Energy
France urges review of EU gas, power markets
Energy
GE, Siemens Energy settle lawsuit over gas turbines
Energy
France to block further natural gas and electricity price rises
Energy
China power crunch slams factories as coal lobby warns woes could stay until winter