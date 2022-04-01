Brazil's Petrobras says it discovered new oil accumulation in Campos Basin

The facade of the headquarters of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. (PETROBRAS) is pictured in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil December 9, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes/File Photo

April 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras (PETR4.SA) announced on Friday it has discovered a new pre-salt oil accumulation in the southern portion of the Campos Basin.

The oil was found in a well in the Alto de Cabo Frio Central block, which is owned by Petrobras and BP (BP.L).

Petrobras said it "will continue drilling the well to the final depth originally planned, in order to assess the dimensions of the new accumulation, and to characterize the quality of the fluids and reservoirs found."

Reporting by Carolian Pulice and Peter Frontini; Editing by Leslie Adler

