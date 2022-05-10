1 minute read
Brazil's Petrobras says sale of Tartaruga oilfield moved to binding phase
SAO PAULO, May 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras (PETR4.SA) said on Tuesday it started the binding phase of the sale of its 25% stake in the Tartaruga oilfield, an offshore asset located in the Sergipe-Alagoas Basin.
Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, said that potential buyers qualified for this phase will now receive a process letter with guidance for them to submit their binding offers.
Maha Energy (MAHAa.ST) holds the remaining 75% stake in Tartaruga.
Reporting by Gabriel Araujo, Editing by Louise Heavens
