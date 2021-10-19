Skip to main content

Energy

Brazil's Petrobras sees fuel demand above production capacity in November

1 minute read

The logo of Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company is seen at its headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 16, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras (PETR4.SA) said late on Monday it has received "atypical demand" for fuel supplies in November that surpasses its production capacity.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, said in a securities filing that it has been operating its refineries with a capacity factor of 90% in October, up from 79% during the first half of 2021.

It added that diesel demand from fuel distributors is up 20% from November 2019, a period prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, while gasoline demand rose 10% in the same comparison.

Petrobras said that it is still fulfilling its contracts with fuel distributors, in line with the terms and deadlines agreed, while also seeking to maximize its production and deliveries.

Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Writing by Gabriel Araujo, Editing by Nick Zieminski

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Energy

Energy · 2:09 PM UTC

Oil remains near multi-year highs as energy crunch continues

Oil edged lower on Tuesday but remained near multi-year highs as an energy supply crunch continued across the globe, while falling temperatures in China revived concerns over whether the world's biggest energy consumer can meet domestic heating needs.

Energy
Halliburton posts Q3 profit as drilling rebounds, eyes jump in customer spending
Energy
EXCLUSIVE India plans refiners' joint oil deals to cut import bill
Energy
Texas refinery workers start voting on Exxon contract offer
Energy
China coal prices drop from record high as govt weighs intervention