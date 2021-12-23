Brazil's Petrobras sells Carmópolis onshore concessions for $1.1 bln

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras said on Thursday it signed a deal to sell its stake in the onshore Polo Carmópolis area to Carmo Energy S.A. for $1.1 billion.

It said $275 million would be paid up front, $550 million when the deal closes, and a further $275 million one year after closure of the deal, which still needs regulatory approval. The Polo Carmópolis area is comprised of 11 onshore concessions in the state of Sergipe.

Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter Editing by Leslie Adler

