Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

EnergyBrazil's Petrobras sells stake in NTS gas pipeline network

Reuters
1 minute read

The Petrobras logo is seen in front of the company's headquarters in Sao Paulo April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Brazil's state-owned oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA (PETR4.SA) has approved the sale of its remaining 10% stake in the NTS gas pipeline network for 1.8 billion reais ($337 million) to Brookfield and Itausa SA, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

In 2016, an investment-fund led by Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc and Brazil's Itausa S.A. purchased 90% of the more than 2,000 kilometers pipeline network from Petrobras for $5.2 billion.

Brookfield's fund now will own 100% of Nova Transportadora do Sudeste SA, as NTS is formally known.

Petrobras, as the Rio de Janeiro-based firm is known, will receive 1.5 billion reais, the company said, after dividend payments and contract adjustments.

($1 = 5.3425 reais)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Energy

Energy · April 28, 2021 · 8:21 PM UTCEXCLUSIVE Major Chinese investors in talks to take Aramco stake -sources

Major Chinese investors are in talks to buy a stake in Saudi Aramco (2222.SE), several sources told Reuters on Wednesday, as Saudi Arabia's state oil firm prepares to sell another slice of its business to international investors.

EnergyU.S. Supreme Court tackles pipeline company's bid to seize New Jersey land
Energy13 U.S. refineries exceeded emissions limits for cancer-causing benzene in 2020 -report
EnergyExxon, USW union agree on steps for Texas refinery lockout handover

Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) and the United Steelworkers union (USW) have agreed to an orderly transfer of the oil company's Beaumont, Texas, refinery to temporary workers if a threatened lockout begins on Saturday, according to people familiar with the talks.

EnergyContinental Resources expects higher cash flow in 2021, restores dividend