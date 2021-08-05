Brazil's Petrobras shares spike 8.5% with advance dividend payments

People walk in front of the Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, October 16, 2019. Picture taken October 16, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes/File Photo

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Preferred shares in Brazil's state controlled oil company, Petroleo Brasileiro SA (PETR4.SA), were 8.5% higher in early morning trading on Thursday in Sao Paulo after the company announced advanced dividend payments and posted second quarter earnings well above analyst estimates. read more .

Petrobras, as the company is known, plans to pay advance dividends relative to this year's performance. The dividends are expected to shore up Brazilian government finances, but were also well received by markets because they will be exempt from tax.

Among the proposals within Brazil's tax reform is the taxation of dividends from next year.

Credit Suisse upgraded preferred shares to 'outperform' and changed their target price to 42 reais for Brazil-traded shares, with a 60% potential upside, and $15.50 for the ADRs. Safra also upgraded the shares.

In a note to clients, CS analysts led by Regis Cardoso say that now that Petrobras is close to reducing its gross debt to $60 billion. Petrobras Chief Executive Joaquim Silva e Luna confirmed during the company's conference call that this target will be reached this year.

"This means the company can now distribute all the free cash it generates in the upcoming quarters," Cardoso wrote before the conference call, adding that high brent prices benefit the company's cash flow.

BTG Pactual rated Petrobras neutral, saying the company is reaping the benefits of execution of the strategy it defined in 2016.

Petrobras executives also said during the conference call that it has hired advisers to sell its stake in petrochemical company Braskem SA (BRKM5.SA). The sale process of Braskem control is underway, with Novonor, formerly known as Odebrecht, receiving proposals for the company.

Petrobras also said it gained market share in fuels, according to a presentation released before the conference, and its refineries reached a 84% domestic market share in gasoline and 83% in diesel.

