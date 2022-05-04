Brazil's PetroReconcavo, Eneva in talks for Petrobras' Bahia-Terra cluster

The facade of the headquarters of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. (PETROBRAS) is pictured in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil December 9, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

SAO PAULO, May 4 (Reuters) - Brazilian energy companies PetroReconcavo SA (RECV3.SA) and Eneva SA (ENEV3.SA) said on Wednesday that the joint binding offer they have placed for state-run oil firm Petrobras' (PETR4.SA) Bahia-Terra cluster was selected to move on to the negotiation stage of such divestment.

PetroReconvaco holds a 60% stake in the offer and would operate the asset if an agreement is reached, while Eneva has the remaining 40%.

The effective deal still depends on Petrobras agreeing to their offer and regulatory approvals, both companies said in separate securities filings.

PetroReconcavo and Eneva did not disclose how much they would pay for the cluster, but financial blog Brazil Journal reported earlier in the day that their offer was around $1.35 billion.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA first announced it was putting Bahia-Terra up for sale in November 2020. [urn:newsml:newsroom:20201104:nS0N2GW02V:0]

The asset comprises 28 licenses to operate onshore gas and oil fields located in the state of Bahia. Bahia-Terra's average production in early 2021 was roughly 13,500 barrels per day of oil and 660,000 cubic meters per day of gas. read more

Reporting by Gabriel Araujo Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Sandra Maler

