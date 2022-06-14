1 minute read
Brazil's PetroReconcavo raises $201 million in share offering -local media
SAO PAULO, June 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian oil company PetroReconcavo SA (RECV3.SA) raised 1.03 billion reais ($201 million) in its follow-on share offering on Tuesday, according to local newspaper Valor Economico.
Demand was not strong enough for it to sell an additional allotment, the report said.
($1 = 5.1170 reais)
Reporting by Carolina Pulice and Peter Frontini; Editing by Tom Hogue
