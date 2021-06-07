Energy
Brazil's Raizen to acquire Shell's lubricant business in Brazil - filing
Brazilian energy company Raizen, a joint venture between Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSa.L) and local group Cosan SA (CSAN3.SA), has agreed to acquire Shell's lubricant businesses in Brazil, including a blending plant and a terminal in the state of Rio de Janeiro.
In a securities filing on Monday, Cosan said the agreement signifies "the acquisition of the entirety of Shell's lubricants business in Brazil by Raizen," although no figures were given.
