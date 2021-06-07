Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Energy

Brazil's Raizen to acquire Shell's lubricant business in Brazil - filing

1 minute read

People walk as a bus passes a Shell gas station in Buenos Aires, Argentina, March 12, 2018. Picture taken March 12, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci/File Photo

Brazilian energy company Raizen, a joint venture between Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSa.L) and local group Cosan SA (CSAN3.SA), has agreed to acquire Shell's lubricant businesses in Brazil, including a blending plant and a terminal in the state of Rio de Janeiro.

In a securities filing on Monday, Cosan said the agreement signifies "the acquisition of the entirety of Shell's lubricants business in Brazil by Raizen," although no figures were given.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Energy

Energy · 1:11 PM UTCOPEC chief, in upbeat oil outlook, sees oil stocks falling further

OPEC and its allies expect oil inventories to fall further in the coming months, OPEC's secretary general said on Monday, suggesting efforts by the producers to support the market are succeeding.

EnergyAnalysis: Market for U.S. oil acreage booms along with crude price recovery
EnergyNew director says Rosneft has exploration cost advantage
EnergyOil pulls back after hitting 2-year high on OPEC+ curbs
EnergyEU countries give final approval to multibillion euro green transition fund