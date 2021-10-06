Skip to main content

Energy

Brazil's Raizen forms joint venture with Grupo Gera in $58 mln deal

1 minute read

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian energy company Raizen (RAIZ4.SA) said on Wednesday it will form a joint venture with Grupo Gera in a deal worth 318 million reais ($57.9 million).

Raizen said the joint venture, in which it will acquire Gera assets and invest in business development, will operate in the energy sector in Brazil and will help grow the company's renewables offerings.

($1 = 5.4932 reais)

Reporting by Roberto Samora; writing by Stephen Eisenhammer; editing by Richard Pullin

