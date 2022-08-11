Brazil's Raizen quarterly profit more than doubles, beats expectations

SAO PAULO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian energy company Raizen SA (RAIZ4.SA) said on Thursday its adjusted net income more than doubled in the fiscal first quarter, beating analysts' estimates.

The company, a joint venture between Cosan SA (CSAN3.SA) and Shell (SHEL.L), reported adjusted net income of 1.1 billion reais ($213.2 million), well above the Refinitiv consensus estimate of 780 million reais.

Raizen's operating net revenue rose 71.8% year-on-year to 66.26 billion reais.

($1 = 5.1587 reais)

Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Anthony Esposito

