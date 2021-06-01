Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Energy

Brazil's Raizen signals IPO filing is imminent

Reuters
2 minute read

People walk as a bus passes a Shell gas station in Buenos Aires, Argentina, March 12, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci/File Photo

Brazilian energy firm Raizen intends to file for an initial public offering "in the next days," the company said in a Monday night securities filing.

In the filing, the company, a joint venture between Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDSa.L) and energy group Cosan SA (CSAN3.SA), said it would no longer offer forward-looking guidance in order to align its bookkeeping practices with auditors and advisors "in the context of a potential public offering."

In late April, Reuters reported that Raizen had hired four investment banks to manage a public offering expected to raise up to 13 billion reais ($2.49 billion), news that was later confirmed by the company. read more

Raizen, the world's largest sugar maker, also controls a major gas station network in Brazil and Argentina and is Brazil's fourth largest company by revenue.

($1 = 5.22 reais)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Energy

Energy · May 31, 2021 · 5:16 PM UTCEXCLUSIVE Eni, BP in talks over oil and gas assets in Algeria

BP (BP.L) and Eni (ENI.MI) are in talks over the future of their oil and gas assets in Algeria as the two groups increase efforts to refocus their businesses to tackle falling margins, rising debt and climate pressures, three sources said.

EnergyBrent hits $70 on demand prospects of U.S. summer driving season
EnergyEXCLUSIVE Qatar Petroleum hires banks to run 'jumbo' bond sale in June
EnergyOPEC+ likely to stick with current supply plan, sees orderly Iran return
EnergyMexican judge freezes price rule changes due to benefit Pemex