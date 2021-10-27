Brazil's securities regulator to probe Bolsonaro's Petrobras sale comments

The logo of Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company is seen at its headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 16, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

SAO PAULO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Brazil's securities regulator CVM on Wednesday said it is going to investigate the alleged privatization of state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro (PETR4.SA) after comments by government officials including President Jair Bolsonaro.

The president on Wednesday repeated that he is considering selling off Petrobras, as it is known, saying its insistence on passing on higher energy prices to consumers was giving him a "headache."

Bolsonaro said he viewed the possible sale with "initial sympathy," while adding it was only being run for the benefit of its shareholders.

Reporting by Aluisio Alves Editing by Chris Reese

