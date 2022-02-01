Brazil's Starboard selling 18 mln shares in 3R Petroleum - report

SAO PAULO, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian private equity firm Starboard Partners is selling 18 million shares in oil company 3R Petroleum Oleo e Gas (RRRP3.SA) in a blocktrade, local newspaper Valor Economico reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed sources.

Starboard, which has a 21% stake in 3R Petroleum, did not immediately respond to Reuters queries about the report.

3R shares were down 4% after the auction on Tuesday morning.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Carolina Mandl

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.