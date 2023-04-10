Brazil's Taesa preparing share offering to raise up to $395 mln -report















SAO PAULO, April 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian power company Transmissora Alianca de Energia Eletrica SA (TAEE11.SA) is setting up a follow-on share offering to raise up to 2 billion reais ($395.66 million), financial website Brazil Journal reported late on Sunday.

The money would help prepare the company for upcoming electricity transmission auctions in the country, the report said, noting the lower-end of the offering was seen at 1.5 billion reais.

Taesa, as the company is popularly known, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The firm is controlled by Colombia's ISA (ISA.CN) and Brazilian state-run power company Cemig (CMIG4.SA). Brazil Journal said the new share offering would be calibrated not to dilute their 63% stake in Taesa to less than 50.1%.

Units in Taesa closed at 35.05 reais each on Friday, up 5% year-to-date.

($1 = 5.0549 reais)

Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan











