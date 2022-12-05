Brazil's transition team sees no need for emergency move at Petrobras -sources

Companies Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras Follow















RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The transition team for Brazil's President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva sees no need for any emergency move at state-run oil company Petrobras (PETR4.SA), sources said on Monday, after a meeting between Lula's team and the firm's top management.

The state-run oil company briefed Lula's transition team on fuel pricing policy, according to the sources close to the matter. Chief executive Caio Paes de Andrade, who is undergoing cancer treatment, did not attend the meeting, they added.

Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier











