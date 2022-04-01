1 minute read
Brazil's Vale in advanced talks to sell Center-West system
April 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA (VALE3.SA) said on Friday it is in advanced talks to sell the companies that compose its Center-West system.
The companies, which produce iron ore and manganese ore, accounted for $110 million in adjusted EBITDA in 2021.
The potential sale is in line with Vale's strategy to focus on core businesses and growth opportunities, the miner said in a securities filing.
Reporting by Carolina Pulice and Peter Frontini Editing by Chris Reese
