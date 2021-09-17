Skip to main content

Brazil's Vale to pay $1.54 dividend per share, totaling $7.6 billion, on Sept 30

The logo of the Brazilian mining company Vale SA is seen in Brumadinho, Brazil January 29, 2019. REUTERS/Adriano Machado/File Photo/File Photo

SAO PAULO, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA (VALE3.SA) will pay 40.2 billion real ($7.6 billion) in dividends to its shareholders, its first payment after the 2019 disaster in the city of Brumadinho, in which more than 300 people died after a dam collapse.

The company said in a securities filing late on Thursday its board had approved the distribution of 8.11 reais ($1.54) per share as dividends for first-half 2021, to be paid on Sept. 30.

Vale said the payment referred to the anticipation of profit related to the 2021 fiscal year, adding that dividends per share may vary slightly due to its share buy-back program and potential changes in the number of outstanding shares.

The miner added that its board had also approved the cancellation of 152,016,372 common shares of the company acquired in previous buy-back programs and held in treasury.

($1 = 5.2682 reais)

Reporting by Nayara Figueiredo; writing by Gabriel Araujo; editing by David Evans

