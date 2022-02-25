Brazil's Vale to pay $46 mln for failing to meet deadline to decommission tailings dams
RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA (VALE3.SA) will sign on Friday an agreement with local authorities in which it must pay 236.7 million reais ($46.0 million) for failing to meet a legal deadline to decommission its tailings dams in the state of Minas Gerais, a document seen by Reuters showed.
According to the draft agreement, struck with the Minas Gerais state prosecutors, the company will also undertake a series of obligations to remove all of its upstream tailing dams. In a statement, Minas Gerais prosecutors confirmed the signing of the agreement.
($1 = 5.1457 reais)
